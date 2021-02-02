UGASports - High Fives

Georgia went on the road Tuesday night and had its revenge by defeating Auburn 91-86 out on the Plains. This was the first time Georgia defeated Auburn on the road since December 29, 2016. Here are some numbers that you might not have known in this edition of High Fives.

1 - Toumani Camara recorded his fifth double-double of the season. Last month against Auburn he struggled, but on Tuesday it was a little different. Check out the two games.



Toumani Camara - 2 Games vs. Auburn this season January 13th February 2nd Points 12 15 Field Goals 3 / 7 5 / 9 Free Throws 6 / 13 4 / 4 Rebounds 4 12

2 - Speaking of double-doubles, Camara and teammate Sahvir Wheeler each have five this season. They are tied for second in the conference in that impressive category. Only four players in the SEC have five and Georgia has two of those players. Georgia has had two players with at least five in the same season a handful of times in the last 40+ seasons.

2 Georgia Bulldogs with 5+ Double-Doubles in a Season since 1979-80 Player One Player Two 1979 - 80 Terry Fair - 14 Dbl-Dbls Levon Mercer - 5 1980 - 81 Terry Fair - 8 Dominque Wilkins - 7 1991 - 92 Charles Claxton - 6 Kendall Rhine - 6 1993 - 94 Charles Claxton - 7 Carlos Strong - 5 1999 - 00 Anthony Evans - 10 Shon Coleman - 7 2010 - 11 Trey Thompkins - 7 Travis Leslie - 6 2020 - 21 Toumani Camara - 5 Sahvir Wheeler - 5

3 – Tye Fagan scored Georgia’s first seven points on the night. Overall, he had 16 points on 7-for-10 shooting and added six rebounds. But check out his shooting totals over the last seven games.

Tye Fagan - Field Goals in the Last Seven Games Opponent Field Goals / Attempts January 13th vs. Auburn 1 / 1 January 16th at Ole Miss 9 / 9 January 20th vs. Kentucky 3 / 8 January 23rd vs. Florida 4 / 6 January 27th at South Carolina 4 / 5 January 30th vs. Ole Miss 6 / 9 February 2nd at Auburn 7 / 10 Total 34 / 48 (70.8%)

4 – Sahvir Wheeler is climbing the charts. This season he is leading the SEC averaging 7.4 assists per game. He has 125 assists on the season through 17 games. The Georgia record for total assists in a season is held by Pertha Robinson when he had 169 in the 1994-95 season. Wheeler had seven more on Tuesday to go along with his 13 points. Those seven assists moved him in the top 20 as he passed former Bulldogs Rod Cole and Katu Davis on the season-assist mark. Here are the next players on that Bulldog season assist list.

Georgia - Most Assists in a Season (13th - 18th place) Player (season) Games Assists 13th J.J. Frazier (2016-17) 34 140 T-14th Willie Anderson (1987-88) 35 139 T-14th Sahvir Wheeler (2019-20) 31 139 T-16th Litterial Green (1988-89) 31 133 T-16th Gerald Robinson (2010-11) 33 133 T-18th Barry Cohen (1970-71) 25 125 T-18th Gino Gianfrancesco (1971-72) 24 125 T-18th Sahvir Wheeler (2020-21) 17 125

5 - Georgia had six players score in double-digits on Tuesday. It was just the second time the Dawgs had that many in a game this season. Georgia had six players score at least ten points against Jacksonville. The last time the Bulldogs did this feat against an SEC team was on February 29 of last season against the Razorbacks of Arkansas. Here are those scorers in the three games mentioned.

Last 3 Times - Georgia had 6 Double-Digit Scorers in Single Game February 29, 2020 December 4, 2020 February 2, 2021 vs. Arkansas (previous SEC game) vs. Jacksonville (other game this season) at Auburn Anthony Edwards - 26 points Sahvir Wheeler - 21 Tye Fagan - 16 Rayshaun Hammonds - 22 Toumani Camara - 19 Toumani Camara - 15 Tyree Crump - 14 Christian Brown - 14 P.J. Horne - 13 Jordan Harris - 11 P.J. Horne - 12 Sahvir Wheeler - 13 Sahvir Wheeler - 11 Justin Kier - 11 K.D. Johnson - 12 Toumani Camara - 10 Tye Fagan - 10 Justin Kier - 11