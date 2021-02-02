UGASports - High Fives

High Fives
Georgia went on the road Tuesday night and had its revenge by defeating Auburn 91-86 out on the Plains. This was the first time Georgia defeated Auburn on the road since December 29, 2016. Here are some numbers that you might not have known in this edition of High Fives.
1 - Toumani Camara recorded his fifth double-double of the season. Last month against Auburn he struggled, but on Tuesday it was a little different. Check out the two games.
|January 13th
|February 2nd
|
Points
|
12
|
15
|
Field Goals
|
3 / 7
|
5 / 9
|
Free Throws
|
6 / 13
|
4 / 4
|
Rebounds
|
4
|
12
2 - Speaking of double-doubles, Camara and teammate Sahvir Wheeler each have five this season. They are tied for second in the conference in that impressive category. Only four players in the SEC have five and Georgia has two of those players. Georgia has had two players with at least five in the same season a handful of times in the last 40+ seasons.
|Player One
|Player Two
|
1979 - 80
|
Terry Fair - 14 Dbl-Dbls
|
Levon Mercer - 5
|
1980 - 81
|
Terry Fair - 8
|
Dominque Wilkins - 7
|
1991 - 92
|
Charles Claxton - 6
|
Kendall Rhine - 6
|
1993 - 94
|
Charles Claxton - 7
|
Carlos Strong - 5
|
1999 - 00
|
Anthony Evans - 10
|
Shon Coleman - 7
|
2010 - 11
|
Trey Thompkins - 7
|
Travis Leslie - 6
|
2020 - 21
|
Toumani Camara - 5
|
Sahvir Wheeler - 5
3 – Tye Fagan scored Georgia’s first seven points on the night. Overall, he had 16 points on 7-for-10 shooting and added six rebounds. But check out his shooting totals over the last seven games.
|Opponent
|Field Goals / Attempts
|
January 13th
|
vs. Auburn
|
1 / 1
|
January 16th
|
at Ole Miss
|
9 / 9
|
January 20th
|
vs. Kentucky
|
3 / 8
|
January 23rd
|
vs. Florida
|
4 / 6
|
January 27th
|
at South Carolina
|
4 / 5
|
January 30th
|
vs. Ole Miss
|
6 / 9
|
February 2nd
|
at Auburn
|
7 / 10
|
Total
|
34 / 48 (70.8%)
4 – Sahvir Wheeler is climbing the charts. This season he is leading the SEC averaging 7.4 assists per game. He has 125 assists on the season through 17 games. The Georgia record for total assists in a season is held by Pertha Robinson when he had 169 in the 1994-95 season. Wheeler had seven more on Tuesday to go along with his 13 points. Those seven assists moved him in the top 20 as he passed former Bulldogs Rod Cole and Katu Davis on the season-assist mark. Here are the next players on that Bulldog season assist list.
|Player (season)
|Games
|Assists
|
13th
|
J.J. Frazier (2016-17)
|
34
|
140
|
T-14th
|
Willie Anderson (1987-88)
|
35
|
139
|
T-14th
|
Sahvir Wheeler (2019-20)
|
31
|
139
|
T-16th
|
Litterial Green (1988-89)
|
31
|
133
|
T-16th
|
Gerald Robinson (2010-11)
|
33
|
133
|
T-18th
|
Barry Cohen (1970-71)
|
25
|
125
|
T-18th
|
Gino Gianfrancesco (1971-72)
|
24
|
125
|
T-18th
|
Sahvir Wheeler (2020-21)
|
17
|
125
5 - Georgia had six players score in double-digits on Tuesday. It was just the second time the Dawgs had that many in a game this season. Georgia had six players score at least ten points against Jacksonville. The last time the Bulldogs did this feat against an SEC team was on February 29 of last season against the Razorbacks of Arkansas. Here are those scorers in the three games mentioned.
|February 29, 2020
|December 4, 2020
|February 2, 2021
|
vs. Arkansas
(previous SEC game)
|
vs. Jacksonville
(other game this season)
|
at Auburn
|
Anthony Edwards - 26 points
|
Sahvir Wheeler - 21
|
Tye Fagan - 16
|
Rayshaun Hammonds - 22
|
Toumani Camara - 19
|
Toumani Camara - 15
|
Tyree Crump - 14
|
Christian Brown - 14
|
P.J. Horne - 13
|
Jordan Harris - 11
|
P.J. Horne - 12
|
Sahvir Wheeler - 13
|
Sahvir Wheeler - 11
|
Justin Kier - 11
|
K.D. Johnson - 12
|
Toumani Camara - 10
|
Tye Fagan - 10
|
Justin Kier - 11
Also –
- The Bulldogs led for 39:38 of the 40 minutes possible. The Dawgs never trailed.
- Georgia has won four of its last six games after starting conference play 0-4.
- The 91 points scored tonight is the 3rd highest total this season and the 2nd highest in an SEC game.
- Eight different players scored and six different players made at least one 3-point basket
- Georgia had just 13 turnovers (tied for second-fewest in a game this season).
- The Bulldogs had 52 points in the paint compared to the Tigers’ 34.
- The Dawgs had seven of their shots blocked which sounds a lot, but the last time against the Tigers, Auburn had 14 blocked shots.
- Jaxon Etter, the walk-on had two points. He has eight in his career, but on Tuesday he had his first points on the road and his first points in an SEC game.
(cover photo courtesy of Georgia Sports Communications)