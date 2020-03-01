Georgia defeated Arkansas on Saturday for its third win in its last four games. The Bulldogs once again moved to over .500 for the season at 15-14 and improved their home record to 12-4. A total of 154,064 people have attended those 16 games, which sets a Georgia basketball record. The Dawgs will increase their total on Wednesday when they take on the Gators for their final home game. But before moving on to that game, let’s look at Saturday’s win by checking out some important stats in this edition of High Fives. 1) Georgia scored and scored a lot. The Bulldogs shot 56 percent in the first half and did even better, at 58 percent, in the second half, averaging 56.7 percent for the game. The ten 3-point field goals tied for most this season against an SEC opponent. The 99 points by the Dawgs was the fourth most they have had under Tom Crean. Two of the top five have occurred this February. Here are those top five:

Georgia - Highest Point Totals Under Tom Crean Opponent Points (Opp Points) November 9, 2018 Savannah State 110 (76) February 8, 2020 Alabama 102 (105) 2 overtimes November 15, 2019 Delaware State 100 (66) February 29, 2020 Arkansas 99 (89) January 26, 2019 Texas 98 (88)

2) Scoring, of course, was one reason for the win; protection of the ball was another. Entering the game, the Bulldogs averaged 15.1 turnovers a game. Three times this season, they had over twenty. On Saturday, that number was cut in half. The ten turnovers tied the second fewest the Dawgs have had this season. Here are the five lowest:

Georgia - Fewest Turnovers in a Game This Season Opponent Turnovers Result November 12 The Citadel 8 Win February 29 Arkansas 10 Win January 18 Mississippi State 10 Loss January 15 Tennessee 10 Win November 15 Delaware State 11 Win

3) For the second time this season, six different Georgia players scored in double-figures. The other game in which the Bulldogs accomplished this feat was against The Citadel, the second game of the season. On Saturday, Anthony Edwards, Rayshaun Hammonds, Tyree Crump, Sahvir Wheeler, Jordan Harris, and Toumani Camara all put up ten-plus. Edwards who led the Dawgs in scoring for the 19th time. He had 26 points on 8-for-14 shooting, including 3-for-6 from beyond the arc and 7-for-8 at the stripe. He now has 573 points this season and trails only Jacky Dorsey (646) for the most points scored by a Georgia freshman. Check out the breakdown of Edwards’ 29 games as a Bulldog in terms of points.

Anthony Edwards' Point Totals and Bulldog Record Total Games (Record) Total Games (Record) 0-5 Points 0 Games (0-0) 21-25 Points 6 Games (4-2) 6-10 Points 4 Games (2-2) 26-30 Points 4 Games (4-0) 11-15 Points 4 Games (1-3) 31-35 Points 1 Game (0-1) 16-20 Points 8 Games (4-4) 36 or more points 2 Games (0-2)