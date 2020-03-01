High Fives
Georgia defeated Arkansas on Saturday for its third win in its last four games. The Bulldogs once again moved to over .500 for the season at 15-14 and improved their home record to 12-4. A total of 154,064 people have attended those 16 games, which sets a Georgia basketball record. The Dawgs will increase their total on Wednesday when they take on the Gators for their final home game. But before moving on to that game, let’s look at Saturday’s win by checking out some important stats in this edition of High Fives.
1) Georgia scored and scored a lot. The Bulldogs shot 56 percent in the first half and did even better, at 58 percent, in the second half, averaging 56.7 percent for the game. The ten 3-point field goals tied for most this season against an SEC opponent. The 99 points by the Dawgs was the fourth most they have had under Tom Crean. Two of the top five have occurred this February. Here are those top five:
|Opponent
|Points (Opp Points)
|
November 9, 2018
|
Savannah State
|
110 (76)
|
February 8, 2020
|
Alabama
|
102 (105) 2 overtimes
|
November 15, 2019
|
Delaware State
|
100 (66)
|
February 29, 2020
|
Arkansas
|
99 (89)
|
January 26, 2019
|
Texas
|
98 (88)
2) Scoring, of course, was one reason for the win; protection of the ball was another. Entering the game, the Bulldogs averaged 15.1 turnovers a game. Three times this season, they had over twenty. On Saturday, that number was cut in half. The ten turnovers tied the second fewest the Dawgs have had this season. Here are the five lowest:
|Opponent
|Turnovers
|Result
|
November 12
|
The Citadel
|
8
|
Win
|
February 29
|
Arkansas
|
10
|
Win
|
January 18
|
Mississippi State
|
10
|
Loss
|
January 15
|
Tennessee
|
10
|
Win
|
November 15
|
Delaware State
|
11
|
Win
3) For the second time this season, six different Georgia players scored in double-figures. The other game in which the Bulldogs accomplished this feat was against The Citadel, the second game of the season. On Saturday, Anthony Edwards, Rayshaun Hammonds, Tyree Crump, Sahvir Wheeler, Jordan Harris, and Toumani Camara all put up ten-plus. Edwards who led the Dawgs in scoring for the 19th time. He had 26 points on 8-for-14 shooting, including 3-for-6 from beyond the arc and 7-for-8 at the stripe. He now has 573 points this season and trails only Jacky Dorsey (646) for the most points scored by a Georgia freshman. Check out the breakdown of Edwards’ 29 games as a Bulldog in terms of points.
|Total Games (Record)
|Total Games (Record)
|
0-5 Points
|
0 Games (0-0)
|
21-25 Points
|
6 Games (4-2)
|
6-10 Points
|
4 Games (2-2)
|
26-30 Points
|
4 Games (4-0)
|
11-15 Points
|
4 Games (1-3)
|
31-35 Points
|
1 Game (0-1)
|
16-20 Points
|
8 Games (4-4)
|
36 or more points
|
2 Games (0-2)
4) All six of the players mentioned above shot 50 percent or higher from the field. Rayshaun Hammonds finished the game with 22 points after having just 21 points in his two previous games combined. His 22 points was the most he has ever scored in a conference game. His nine field goals made were also the most in a conference game, and his three 3-point field goals tied a career-high. For the second straight game, he had nine rebounds. Hammonds has a team-leading four double-doubles this season, and in six other games, he was one rebound shy of adding to that total.
5) Jordan Harris also had nine rebounds, a season-high. The Bulldogs had 40 rebounds in all, compared to the Razorbacks’ 29. The plus-11 rebounding margin was the highest difference in an SEC game this season. Three times the Dawgs were plus-10 in conference games (Ole Miss, Texas A&M, at Vanderbilt). The best advantage Georgia has had this season was against North Carolina Central, in which they were an impressive plus-29.