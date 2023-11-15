Kirby Smart had no shortage of critics when he announced Mike Bobo as his replacement for Todd Monken as Georgia’s offensive coordinator.

Those critics are becoming more difficult to find, as the Bulldogs have regained their No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings. This has come largely by the success of the offense.

The numbers are certainly impressive.

Georgia ranks 5th nationally (second in the SEC) in total offense (504.8 yards per game) and sixth in scoring offense (also second in the SEC) at 40.6 points per contest.

While those numbers are certainly impressive, that’s not what stands out to Smart about Bobo.

“It’s his ability to adapt to the personnel we have. He has a very rotating lineup,” Smart said. “He has had this in and that guy out. He had two tight ends, then he didn’t have two tight ends. Pearce (Spurlin) had been in twice. Lawson (Luckie) has been hurt. Brock (Bowers) has been hurt. He has had backs in and out.”

Tight end Brock Bowers isn’t surprised.

“He’s done a great job with that entire transition. We started building an identity after a couple of games,” Bowers said. “It took us a while to get rolling and work the kinks out, but once we did, we got rolling.”

The numbers tell the story.

With Bowers out following his high-ankle sprain against Vanderbilt, Georgia scored 43 points against Vanderbilt, before tallying 30 against a solid Missouri defense that held Tennessee to 7 points last week.

Last week’s 52-17 rout of Ole Miss saw the Bulldogs roll up 611 yards of total offense.

“You look at his ability to teach concepts and have plug-and-play players, his development of the quarterback—his leadership and messaging to the offense is critical, because I'm not over there all the time,” Smart said. “He has to be the leader and voice of reason.”

Right guard Tate Ratledge said Bobo’s decision to retain Monken's terminology helps matters.

“When he first got here, he did a lot to help us—keeping our lingo, keeping the same words and stuff,” Ratledge said. “Through these 10 games, he’s just been hotter and hotter with his play calling, and I love having him around.”

Of course, it helps to have a strong offensive staff to share the load and the implementation of ideas.

“He relies heavily on his staff. He would be the first to tell you he has an incredible staff. Dell (McGee), (Todd) Hartley, (Bryan McClendon) and (Stacy) Searels are incredible, and the analysts are incredible,” Smart said. “When you put a good staff together, you get good decision making—innovative with a lot of ideas. They present each week to him so that he has good material to pick from.”