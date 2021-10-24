Has Georgia taken the final steps toward becoming an elite offense?
Last December, I examined how Alabama and the prolific offense Steve Sarkisian had created was providing the blueprint for the type of “elite” offense Kirby Smart wants to have at Georgia. Explosive in the passing game, but physical enough to consistently run the ball, especially when needed to salt a game away.
Now seven games into the season, how have the Bulldogs done in their second year under offensive coordinator Todd Monken? And in particular, have they improved in the three key areas identified last December:
- Attacking through the air on early (first and second) downs
- Use of play-action
- Use of shifts/motion
Scoring and yardage
Before we examine the above specific categories, let's look at the biggest picture of all offensive data: scoring and yardage against only SEC competition (offensive coordinator).
- 2018 (Jim Chaney) - 34 points and 454 yards per game
- 2019 (James Coley) - 23.5 points and 362 yards per game
- 2020 (Todd Monken) - 33.2 points and 421 yards per game
- 2021 (Monken) - 40.6 points and 443 yards per game
- 2021 (without Vanderbilt) - 35.3 and 421 yards per game
In essence, if you take out the JV game against Vanderbilt, Georgia's offense is the same from a big picture perspective compared to last season. In fact, the exact same in yards per game. Thus, what's different in 2021, if anything? Let's examine those same three specific areas as last December.
Attacking through the air on early downs
