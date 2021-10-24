Has Georgia taken the final steps toward becoming an elite offense?

Last December, I examined how Alabama and the prolific offense Steve Sarkisian had created was providing the blueprint for the type of “elite” offense Kirby Smart wants to have at Georgia. Explosive in the passing game, but physical enough to consistently run the ball, especially when needed to salt a game away.

Now seven games into the season, how have the Bulldogs done in their second year under offensive coordinator Todd Monken? And in particular, have they improved in the three key areas identified last December:

- Attacking through the air on early (first and second) downs

- Use of play-action

- Use of shifts/motion



