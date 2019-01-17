New Georgia tight ends coach Todd Hartley signed a two-year contract with the Bulldogs, a deal that will pay him a total of $700,000.

According to documents obtained by UGASports via open records, Hartley will make $300,000 the first year of the contract which runs until June 30, 2020. Hartley will make $400,000 for the remainder of the contract, which runs until July 1, 2021.

Head coach Kirby Smart announced Hartley’s hiring earlier this week.

A native of Gray, Ga., Hartley served as the University of Miami’s special teams coordinator and tight ends coach for the last three seasons.

"We expect Todd to be a great fit back at Georgia,” Smart said in a statement. “He worked with the team while he was in school at UGA until he graduated, then returned to our program for another year later in his career in a separate role. So there is no doubting his allegiance and excitement about returning to join the Bulldogs. Todd has proven himself as an excellent position coach and as a top-notch recruiter, and we look forward to his return to Athens."

During his tenure with the Hurricanes under head coach Mark Richt, Hartley coached tight end David Njoku before he was taken in the 2017 NFL Draft as the 29th overall pick. and also guided tight end Christopher Herndon as he was drafted in the fourth round for the 107th overall pick in last year’s NFL Draft. Njoku exploded for 698 receiving yards and eight scores during his final year with Miami.

Known as a solid recruiter, Hartley signed tight end Brevin Jordan out of Las Vegas, who was ESPN.com’s top-ranked tight end in the 2018 class and No. 20 on the 2018 ESPN 300 list. Jordan finished his first season as an All-ACC second team selection after hauling in 32 passes for 287 yards and four touchdowns.

“I’m very thankful to Coach Smart for giving me and my family the opportunity to come back home,” said Hartley, who was recently named to the “35 under 35” list by the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) 2019 Coaches Leadership Institute. “I’m honored to be the tight ends coach at my alma mater, a program which has become one that competes for national championships annually. I’m fired up to put that ‘G’ back on my chest, and I’m ready to get to work!”