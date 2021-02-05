Two years, two trips to the Super Bowl.

Former Georgia wide receiver Mecole Hardman told reporters during a Zoom session that he’s still pinching himself because he has the opportunity to win his second ring in as many years in the league, when the Kansas City Chiefs take on Tampa Bay on Sunday afternoon.

“Every time I think about it, I’m like, man, that’s messed up,” Hardman said. “All the veterans tell me, ‘Bro, don’t get used to this.’ Even last year, my first year, guys were telling me, don’t get used to this. I went 10 years before I played in my Super Bowl, things like that.”

In the meantime, Hardman’s soaking up every moment—even if the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has changed the way both the Chiefs and Buccaneers have gone about their business in the days leading up to the Super Bowl.

For example, interviews like the one Hardman conducted with the media are all held on Zoom. Typically, teams are at the site of the Super Bowl a full week in advance. That’s not the case this year, as Kansas City won’t touch down in Tampa until Friday afternoon.

While Hardman admits that’s taken away some of the fun, Sunday’s opportunity for a second consecutive ring is a moment he plans to enjoy no matter what the situation.

“I’m just grateful; I’m grateful for the opportunity to play in two Super Bowls, so I’m going to enjoy it while I’m here,” he said. “I’m having fun. I hope to have two rings, and hopefully, two more after that. I’m just happy, man, having fun—just grateful for everything.”

For anyone who has ever met Hardman, it’s difficult to imagine him not having a good time, even when there’s the occasional bump in the road. Suh a setback took place in the AFC Championship game against Buffalo, when Hardman fumbled a punt which set up a touchdown by the Bills.