Hardman still pinching himself
Two years, two trips to the Super Bowl.
Former Georgia wide receiver Mecole Hardman told reporters during a Zoom session that he’s still pinching himself because he has the opportunity to win his second ring in as many years in the league, when the Kansas City Chiefs take on Tampa Bay on Sunday afternoon.
“Every time I think about it, I’m like, man, that’s messed up,” Hardman said. “All the veterans tell me, ‘Bro, don’t get used to this.’ Even last year, my first year, guys were telling me, don’t get used to this. I went 10 years before I played in my Super Bowl, things like that.”
In the meantime, Hardman’s soaking up every moment—even if the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has changed the way both the Chiefs and Buccaneers have gone about their business in the days leading up to the Super Bowl.
For example, interviews like the one Hardman conducted with the media are all held on Zoom. Typically, teams are at the site of the Super Bowl a full week in advance. That’s not the case this year, as Kansas City won’t touch down in Tampa until Friday afternoon.
While Hardman admits that’s taken away some of the fun, Sunday’s opportunity for a second consecutive ring is a moment he plans to enjoy no matter what the situation.
“I’m just grateful; I’m grateful for the opportunity to play in two Super Bowls, so I’m going to enjoy it while I’m here,” he said. “I’m having fun. I hope to have two rings, and hopefully, two more after that. I’m just happy, man, having fun—just grateful for everything.”
For anyone who has ever met Hardman, it’s difficult to imagine him not having a good time, even when there’s the occasional bump in the road. Suh a setback took place in the AFC Championship game against Buffalo, when Hardman fumbled a punt which set up a touchdown by the Bills.
"A lot of plays left to be made."— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 25, 2021
"You're gonna make a play in this game."
Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes kept Mecole Hardman's head up after his muffed punt.
He scored a TD the very next drive 👏 (via @insidetheNFL)pic.twitter.com/DyfPgHbLeb
Hardman didn't stay down for long, nor did the Chiefs hesitate to give him another shot to express his remarkable talents.
“A lot of players have their ups and downs,” Hardman said. “It’s part of the game. I don’t think it’s fair to the player for a team go away from them, or show they don’t believe or trust in them. If I have a bad play, you want to get back into the rhythm of things.”
That’s just what happened.
Shortly thereafter, Hardman ripped off 51 yards off a jet sweep before catching a short touchdown pass to help secure the win.
“I never lost confidence. Was I mad at myself? Yes. I think it’s a natural reaction to be mad at yourself for something you shouldn’t have done,” he said. “If anything, I wanted to go back there and return another punt, but they kept kicking it out of bounds.”
Hardman said he can’t wait to get even more opportunities in Sunday’s big game.
In his two years at Kansas City, the Chiefs have been very creative when it comes to getting the former Elbert County star the football.
Could they have something special in store on Sunday?
“We do have a lot of creative ways to do that,” Hardman said. “A lot of times, they’ll just use me to keep the defense honest. But when I do get the chance to get the ball in my hands, if I get on the edge, I have a pretty good chance of finding my way through the hole. Just get me the ball in open space, and I can make some things work.”