With the game tied and headed to the bottom of the ninth, a scary thought flashed through Scott Stricklin’s mind.

The last time Clemson and Georgia played in Athens back in 2019, the game went 20 innings before the Bulldogs pulled out the win.

Fortunately, that wasn't the case this time, thanks to Parks Harber, whose RBI double in the bottom of the ninth lifted the Bulldogs past the Tigers, 8-7.



“The seventh inning, when they took the lead and we tied it up, I said ‘Oh no,” Stricklin joked. “It crossed my mind, that’s for sure.”

But thanks to Harber, Stricklin and the Bulldogs (24-12) can get a bit more shut-eye than this time two years ago.

With runners at first and second, Harber, who came into the game earlier as a pinch-hitter for Chaney Rogers, lined a one-out double. Center fielder Bryce Teodosio made a diving attempt for it, allowing Buddy Floyd to score the winning run.

“I think having 70-80 at-bats under my belt is huge, especially for situations like that,” said Harber. “I’ve had situations like that before. I’ve succeeded in some and failed. I think the biggest thing is learning from your failures, so being in that situation a few times this year definitely helped.”