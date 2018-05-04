Solid pitching, clutch hitting.

That particular combo proved to be a winning one for Georgia, which topped Missouri 5-3 Friday night for the Bulldogs’ second straight victory over the Tigers.

Starting pitcher Emerson Hancock tossed seven strong innings while designated hitter Michael Curry had the big hit for the Bulldogs, a solo home run in the eighth go give Georgia 4-3 lead.

The Bulldogs added an insurance run in the ninth, before Aaron Schunk came on with runners at first and third and got the final out on one pitch to preserve the win, which boosts Georgia’s record to 32-14, 14-9 in the SEC.

“We found a way to get another win and clinch another SEC road series, and we know we’re going to face another tough pitcher Saturday,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “We got some breaks tonight, and if you put pressure on a team, sometimes you’re going to get some, and you have to take advantage of them.”