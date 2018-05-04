Hancock, Curry lead Dawgs past Mizzou
Solid pitching, clutch hitting.
That particular combo proved to be a winning one for Georgia, which topped Missouri 5-3 Friday night for the Bulldogs’ second straight victory over the Tigers.
Starting pitcher Emerson Hancock tossed seven strong innings while designated hitter Michael Curry had the big hit for the Bulldogs, a solo home run in the eighth go give Georgia 4-3 lead.
The Bulldogs added an insurance run in the ninth, before Aaron Schunk came on with runners at first and third and got the final out on one pitch to preserve the win, which boosts Georgia’s record to 32-14, 14-9 in the SEC.
“We found a way to get another win and clinch another SEC road series, and we know we’re going to face another tough pitcher Saturday,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “We got some breaks tonight, and if you put pressure on a team, sometimes you’re going to get some, and you have to take advantage of them.”
Friday's Hero
We’ll go with two.
Curry obviously gets a nod with his solo home run in the eighth, but starting pitcher Hancock deserves a lot of love, too.
The freshman ran his record to 6-3, holding the Tigers to just three runs, two earned, on three hits in seven innings with seven strikeouts.
Hancock’s seven innings tied his season high.
Back to Curry.
The Bulldog junior also led Georgia’s nine-hit attack by going 2-for-4 with two runs scored.
Numbers that matter
6 – Wins this year by Hancock.
7 – Saves by Schunk.
8 – Home runs by Curry
14 – Hitting streak for Schunk.
34 – Consecutive on-base streak by Keegan McGovern
43 – RBI by Curry
Next up
Georgia and Missouri wrap up their series Saturday at 3.
With next weekend’s series at top-ranked and defending national champ Florida, the Bulldogs would certainly love a sweep before facing a Gator team that’s continues to play as well as anybody in the country.
On Tuesday, the Bulldogs take on Georgia Tech at SunTrust Park. First pitch is set for 7.
Georgia closes out the regular season with a three-game series against Arkansas before heading to Hoover for the SEC Tournament.