{{ timeAgo('2019-02-03 00:27:02 -0600') }}

Gunner Stockton on Georgia offer

Gunner Stockton received an offer from Georgia Saturday.
Rivals.com
Anthony Dasher • UGASports.com
Editor

The state of Georgia has been on an impressive roll when it comes to producing quarterbacks who have moved on to star on the collegiate level.Georgia’s Jake Fromm and Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence are ...

{{ article.author_name }}