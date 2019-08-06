Nearing the end, there are just five plays remaining in the "Greatest Plays in UGA Football History" Tournament—plays which subscribers voted on to make it this far. Which plays will advance to the tourney’s final four? It’s up to you to VOTE.

#1 seed—"My God, a Freshman!" (1980 vs. Tennessee) vs. #2 seed—Michel's Game-Winning Overtime TD (2018 vs. Oklahoma)

The final matchup of the third round and is a battle of two running plays, each of which Georgia fans relive in their heads over and over again. The first was a play that occurred nearly 40 years ago, when the freshman phenom, Herschel Walker, with his powerful thighs, ran through and over Tennessee (and Bill Bates) in the 1980 season opener. Not only was the scoring run Herschel's first career touchdown, but the play helped lead the Bulldogs to victory en route to winning the national championship. Previously in the tournament, Walker’s touchdown run has advanced past Lorenzo Carter's blocked field goal in the 2018 Rose Bowl, as well as Mike Bobo’s touchdown pass to Corey Allen at the end of regulation at Auburn in 1996.

“My God, a Freshman!” is pitted against Sony Michel’s touchdown run in overtime to defeat Oklahoma in the 2018 Rose Bowl. With the Bulldogs and Sooners tied 48-48 in the second overtime, Michel took a direct snap and burst through for a 27-yard score, sending Georgia to the National Championship Game. Thus far in the tournament, Michel’s touchdown has gotten past two big defensive plays to reach this point.

