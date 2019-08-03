Moving onto Round 3, there are six plays remaining in the"Greatest Plays in UGA Football History" Tournament—plays which subscribers voted on to make it this far. Which plays will advance to the tourney’s final four? It’s up to you to VOTE.

In another epic matchup voted on by UGASports.com subscribers, the next two plays resulted less than a year apart. The first, which ultimately defeated Tennessee in Knoxville in 2001, made the college football world well aware of head coach Mark Richt, quarterback David Greene, and fullback Verron Haynes. The play was incredible and the game result for the Bulldogs satisfying, yet the call by play-by-play man Larry Munson was probably as extraordinary. “P-44 Haynes” is one of the greatest plays in Georgia history, and you, the fans, agree, as it bested a special teams play from the National Championship Game and a defensive play against the Volunteers in 2003 in our tournament.

#1 seed—Hobnail Boot Play (2001 vs. Tennessee) vs. #2 seed—Pollack Picks SC’s Pocket (2002 vs. South Carolina)

The Hobnail Boot Play faces David Pollack’s miraculous interception for a touchdown at South Carolina in 2002. In a game in which both offenses struggled, Georgia was led by Pollack, a future three-time All-American defender, defeating the Gamecocks, 13-7. The touchdown set the tone for the rest of the season and helped the Bulldogs win their first SEC title in 20 seasons. In the tournament, Pollack’s score has already moved past key scoring passes against Florida and Notre Dame.

(click to enlarge)