Moving onto Round 3, there are eight plays remaining in the "Greatest Plays in UGA Football History" Tournament—plays which subscribers voted on to make it this far. Which plays will advance to the tourney’s final four? It’s up to you to VOTE.

The eight remaining plays consist of three passing plays, three rushing, one defensive, and one special teams play. Of note, seven different opponents represent the eight plays with Tennessee being the lone foe associated with multiple plays. In addition, four different decades are represented, including the 1980s and 2000s, featuring three plays each.

#1 seed—Belue to Scott (1980 vs. Florida) vs. #2 seed—The Flea-Flicker (1965 vs. Alabama)

Georgia’s Belue-to-Scott 93-yard passing play, which defeated Florida in 1980, easily advanced in the tournament’s opening two rounds. The play soundly defeated both Hines Ward’s two-point flip against Texas Tech in 1996 and Scott Woerner’s 98-yard interception return versus Clemson in 1980 with 97 percent of the vote. Belue to Scott faces the Flea-Flicker passing play from the 1965 Alabama game. Head coach Vince Dooley’s trickery against the Crimson Tide and legendary “Bear” Bryant advanced over Will Witherspoon’s two-point pass deflection to beat LSU in 1999, with 86 percent of the vote, followed by barely getting by the 80-yard Appleby-to-Washington touchdown to ultimately defeat Florida in 1975 with 51 percent of the vote.

(click to enlarge)