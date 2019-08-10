And then there were four… Four thrilling and memorable plays remain in the UGASports.com's “Greatest Plays in UGA Football History” Tournament. Many subscribers have stated that the Buck Belue-to-Lindsay Scott pass play to defeat Florida in the 1980 Cocktail Party is hands down Georgia’s greatest play—and this tournament is essentially a battle for second place. And, considering the overwhelming voting margins for “Belue to Scott,” we agree. Therefore, UGASports.com declares Belue to Scott the winner of the “Greatest Plays in UGA Football History” Tournament.

We’ve decided to have the remaining three plays battle it out for second, third, and fourth place. All three plays will be in the final poll. It’s up to you to VOTE.

#1 seed—Greene to Johnson (2002 vs. Auburn) vs. #1 seed Hobnail Boot Play (2001 vs. Tennessee) vs. #2 seed—Michel's Game-Winning Overtime TD (2018 vs. Oklahoma)

The David Greene-to-Michael Johnson scoring pass to defeat Auburn in 2002, as well as the David Greene-to-Verron Haynes Hobnail Boot play to beat Tennessee in 2001 both enter the final matchup as No. 1 seeds. Sony Michel's game-winning touchdown run in the second overtime to defeat Oklahoma in the 2018 Rose Bowl, a No. 2 seed, upset one-seeded Herschel Walker running over Bill Bates and Tennessee in 1980 to reach the final.