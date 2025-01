Making plays in big games generates plenty of college attention.

Kei'Maurii Miles did his part in a state championship win for Carver-Columbus last month. The junior receiver hauled in seven receptions for 179 yards and three touchdowns in a 52-14 win over Burke County.

Miles prayed for a Georgia offer after that performance. He had a feeling the Bulldogs would offer soon.

Miles was proven right when Georgia offered on January 8.