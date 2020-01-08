Grad transfer quarterbacks to consider
Jake Fromm’s decision to leave Georgia a year early for the NFL has put Kirby Smart in somewhat of a quandary.
Does he choose one of three quarterbacks on campus—Stetson Bennett, early enrollee Carson Beck, and D’Wan Mathis, or look elsewhere?
Bennett completed 20 of 27 passes for 260 yards and two touchdowns with one interception, while Mathis has has yet to be cleared from brain surgery in May.
Although Smart certainly could go with one of these, he’ll likely attempt to bring in a graduate transfer to compete for the starting job.
Fortunately for the Bulldogs, there are some possible options:
• Jamie Newman (6-4, 230): The former Wake Forest performer has placed himself in the transfer portal. Last year, Newman threw for 2,868 yards and 26 touchdowns with 11 interceptions for the eight-win Demon Deacons, who lost to Michigan State in the Pinstripe Bowl. He also rushed for 574 yards and six scores.
• K.J. Costello (6-5, 222): The former Stanford is another player already in the transfer portal. Costello began the season as the starter for the Cardinal, completing 102 of 167 passes for 1,038 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions. In 2018, Costello completed 269 of 413 passes for 3,540 yards with 29 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
• D’Eriq King (5-11, 195): King is an interesting case. In September, King opted to redshirt after four games with Houston, and although he hasn’t officially placed his name in the transfer portal, he’s believed to be exploring his transfer options. Bulldog offensive coordinator James Coley recently followed King on Twitter. In those four games, King completed 58 of 110 passes for 663 yards and six touchdowns while rushing 55 times for 312 yards and six scores. In 2018, King started for Houston, completing 219 of 345 passes for 2,982 yards and 36 touchdowns, with six interceptions. He also rushed 111 times for 674 yards and 14 scores.
• Anthony Brown (6-1, 210): The former Boston College quarterback started the first six games for the Eagles before going down with a knee injury, completing 81 of 137 passes for 1,250 yards and six touchdowns before his season ended. His best season came as a sophomore in 2018. He was 158-of-285 passing for 2,121 yards and 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He took over as Boston College’s starter as a freshman in 2017.
• Chase Brice (6-2, 230): Unlike the four players listed above, Brice has not announced any intention to enter the transfer portal, although he is expected to graduate this spring. In two years at Clemson, the former Grayson standout has completed 82 of 136 passes for 1,023 yards with nine touchdowns and four interceptions.