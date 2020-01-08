Jake Fromm’s decision to leave Georgia a year early for the NFL has put Kirby Smart in somewhat of a quandary.

Does he choose one of three quarterbacks on campus—Stetson Bennett, early enrollee Carson Beck, and D’Wan Mathis, or look elsewhere?

Bennett completed 20 of 27 passes for 260 yards and two touchdowns with one interception, while Mathis has has yet to be cleared from brain surgery in May.

Although Smart certainly could go with one of these, he’ll likely attempt to bring in a graduate transfer to compete for the starting job.

Fortunately for the Bulldogs, there are some possible options:

• Jamie Newman (6-4, 230): The former Wake Forest performer has placed himself in the transfer portal. Last year, Newman threw for 2,868 yards and 26 touchdowns with 11 interceptions for the eight-win Demon Deacons, who lost to Michigan State in the Pinstripe Bowl. He also rushed for 574 yards and six scores.