ATLANTA – Saturday’s 51-7 win over arch-rival Georgia Tech was marred by a third-quarter injury to running back D’Andre Swift, but head coach Kirby Smart has his fingers crossed.

"We think he's going to be fine," Smart said. "He's got a shoulder contusion, and we think he will be fine. We think he will be back."

Swift suffered the injury late in the third quarter when he took the snap from the Wildcat, only to be dragged down just inside the 5-yard line. The hit resulted in a fumble, his second of the day.

The junior would remain on the ground for a couple of minutes, before walking slowly off the field. He entered the injury tent, where he remained until emerging to join his teammates on the sidelines; he did not return.

He still finished as Georgia’s leading rusher with 10 carries for 73 yards.

Should Swift miss any time, the bulk of Georgia’s running game would fall to senior Brian Herrien, with James Cook, Zamir White, and Kenny McIntosh being in line for extra reps.