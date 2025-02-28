Goldstein attorney motions for judge's recusal

The attorney for Georgia baseball Dylan Goldstein on Friday has motioned U.S. District Judge Tillman E. Self III to vacate his earlier order from earlier Friday and to recuse himself from the case.

Friday morning, Self denied Goldstein’s motion for a preliminary injunction that would have allowed Goldstein to resume playing for the Bulldogs.

Per Self, Goldstein failed to establish his antitrust claims and establish that he would lose out on NIL opportunities should he not be allowed to play.

However, according to documents obtained by UGASports, Goldstein’s attorney is asking that Judge Self’s sports background could have affected his judgment. Self’s bio on the social media platform X describes him as “an NCAA Football Official.” In the past, Self has served as a football official in the Southern Conference.

In the document, Goldstein's attorney, Louis R. Cohan, questions Self’s ability to remain unbiased. He states that “The Judge didn’t tell the parties he is an NCAA official,” and the judge “should have recused himself, and the order denying the preliminary injunction be vacated.”

Goldstein argues that an athlete's time in junior college should not count against his eligibility. Vanderbilt football quarterback Diego Pavia recently won a similar lawsuit.

But Friday morning, Self ruled that "Goldstein's request for a preliminary injunction fails for two reasons: the bylaws he challenges are non-commercial, eligibility rules that are not subject to the Sherman Act, and even if those bylaws somehow are subject to antitrust scrutiny, he failed to supply evidence of a sufficient or appropriate caliber for the Court to conduct the requisite analysis."

Goldstein began his career at Chipola Junior College, spending two years there before transferring to Florida Atlantic. After two seasons there at FAU he transferred to Georgia for the 2024 season, where he batted .273 with 12 home runs and 43 RBIs.