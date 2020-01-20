When Georgia’s baseball team kicks off preseason practice on Friday, a member of the Bulldogs’ football squad will be taking part.

Of the two late additions to the roster, one is freshman Ryland Goede, who redshirted after playing in two games for Kirby Smart last fall.

The 6-foot-6, 240-pound first-baseman will practice with Scott Stricklin’s squad until the start of spring football. He’s expected to return to the baseball team following G-Day in April.

A former All-Region performer at Kennesaw Mountain, Goede was rated as the state’s third-best first baseman and No. 23 first baseman national in 2018 by Perfect Game.

He joins Oxford, Georgia native and catcher Kale Ledford, a graduate of George Walton Academy before attending Chattahoochee Valley Community College. Last year, Ledford batted .347 with 13 doubles, two home runs and 43 RBI in 55 games for the Pirates who went 36-20.

Georgia, ranked No. 7 in Baseball America’s Preseason Poll, opens its season Feb. 14 against Richmond.