Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-07 13:31:09 -0600') }} football Edit

Godfather & Gorney Podcast: Reviewing National Signing Day 2

Mike Farrell, Adam Gorney
Rivals.com

CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position

Kgnu9uutkdx8nnbz4ofo

Mike Farrell, the Godfather of college football recruiting, and Adam Gorney return to review a National Signing Day that saw some surprising flips and a surprise team atop the Rivals Team Rankings.

MORE NSD: Farrell Awards | Georgia crowned team champion | Mind of Mike | Winners and Losers | Ranking the flips



RUNDOWN

Open - Georgia claims second straight recruiting title

8:05 - Does Alabama have its best class ever?

11:40 - Other teams in top 10

26:40 - Pac-12's recruiting struggles

36:30 - Florida's class impresses

39:50 - Nebraska surprises

40:30 - Florida State's dismal finish

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}