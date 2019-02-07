Godfather & Gorney Podcast: Reviewing National Signing Day 2
CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team
Mike Farrell, the Godfather of college football recruiting, and Adam Gorney return to review a National Signing Day that saw some surprising flips and a surprise team atop the Rivals Team Rankings.
MORE NSD: Farrell Awards | Georgia crowned team champion | Mind of Mike | Winners and Losers | Ranking the flips
RUNDOWN
Open - Georgia claims second straight recruiting title
8:05 - Does Alabama have its best class ever?
11:40 - Other teams in top 10
26:40 - Pac-12's recruiting struggles
36:30 - Florida's class impresses
39:50 - Nebraska surprises
40:30 - Florida State's dismal finish