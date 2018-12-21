Rivals now has the ability for a user to "gift" a subscription to somebody else. Lots of term lengths are available, from one month, three months, six months, a year, etc. You can gift months or years to a current subscriber or a new subscriber.



https://uga.rivals.com/gifts/purchase



If you gift an annual $99.95 subscription to a new user, through Dec. 31, 2018, you will receive a $99 gift code to use in the Rivals/Fanatics Fan Store to use as you wish.



Note: It is not possible to "gift yourself" or a current user in order to extend your subscription and receive the gift code. Sorry!

Receiving a $99 code requires a little more work on your end though as Rivals is processing this manually. Basically, you have to forward your receipt e-mail to the address below and state what e-mail address should receive the code. You can keep it or give it away too.



Here are the official instructions from Rivals:



For the rest of 2018 (and while supplies last), purchase a gift subscription (https://uga.rivals.com/gifts/purchase) of 1 year or longer and get a $99 gift code for the Rivals Fan Shop!



IMPORTANT INSTRUCTIONS: After purchasing a gift subscription, forward the receipt email you receive (the one with the gift redemption URL) to subscriptions@rivals.com, and explicitly state what email address should receive the $99 gift card. You can send it to the gift subscription recipient, or keep it for yourself! The $99 gift code to be used in the store will be sent within four days via email once the gift subscription has been activated.



Legal stuff: Offer is nontransferable and may not be combined with other offers and discounts, exchanged, substituted, or redeemed for cash. Gift card offer is valid for new subscribers only. Offer codes are void if copied, transferred, sold, exchanged, expired and where prohibited. Rivals is not responsible for lost, stolen or corrupted codes or any unauthorized use of codes. Other terms and conditions may apply to merchandise purchases - see the Rivals Fan Shop terms http://www.rivalsfanstore.com/pages/partners_terms_of_use.



AGAIN: If you are gifting a subscription to a person who does not have a Rivals account, then you get a $99 gift code to the Rivals Fan Store. If you are giving this to someone who already has a Rivals account, then you do not. The current subscriber has the gift time added to their current account.