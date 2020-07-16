UGASports - German transplant Marlin Klein lands UGA offer while chasing his dream

When you think pipelines for Georgia recruiting, certain places jump to the forefront of the mind.

"I started playing football about 3 years ago," Klein said. "I’ve played for my hometown club, and then I decided to make this step to the US. The Gridiron Imports Organization helped me with getting there. I left everything behind me—family, friends, home—just to keep chasing my dream. I moved to Rabun Gap by myself, and I’ll start my junior year this fall."

The 6-foot-7 rising junior's hometown club was based in Cologne — Germany's fourth largest city — but he decided to bet on himself and make the leap. It has been quite a change of scenery.

"It’s really different because Rabun Gap is in the middle of nowhere, and I was born in the middle of the city. So the atmosphere is really different. It helps me to be on my grind, though. I'm just working hard in the class room, weight room, and on the field," Klein said. "(The level of football) is faster and harder, but that’s what I wanted. I want to be the best, so I've got to compete against the best."

Distance has made keeping up with home tough, as well.

"It’s really hard to be in contact with your friends and family back home, because Germany is six hours ahead," Klein said.

But the coronavirus shutdown has allowed him an opportunity to reconnect, while still focusing on his training and working with his high school coaches on recruiting from afar.

"I’m in Germany right now, so it’s kinda hard with talking to coaches, because of the time difference," he said. "I’m trying to make everything work out, and I appreciate every offer. It just makes me to keep working hard, and it shows me that I’ve made the right steps in my life so far."

And distance didn't stop the Bulldogs, as well as twelve other schools thus far, from extending an opportunity.

"It’s kind of hard because of the NCAA rules. They can’t call me, so they have to text my coach, my coach has to text me, and then I have to call them. The tight ends coach [Todd Hartley] talked to my coach, so I called UGA a couple times," Klein said. "We’ve built a really good relationship, and then, he offered me. He’s a really great person. He has a family, and he’s always asking how my family is doing when we talk. I just like him."

For the German native, the opportunity to play close to his new home was an admitted surprise.

"I mean, I couldn’t believe it," Klein said. "To be able to play and represent such a big and great school is just a really great feeling, and it’s just special."

While Klein has yet to visit Athens personally, he's got plans to do so as soon as recruiting opens back up. He's learned plenty about the Bulldogs from his classmates in Rabun County.

"My whole school is supporting UGA," he said.

For now, Klein is taking the time to learn and build bonds, while also spreading a message.

"I have the best relationships with Purdue, Michigan, and Georgia right now. I was planning on a commitment next spring, but I don’t know now, because of corona and the visits," he said. "I want people to know that I’ve left everything behind me to chase my dream, and that I represent my family and country. I want to show people that hard work pays off."