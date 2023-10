A commitment to Auburn isn't stopping Malik Autry from considering one of the Tigers' biggest rivals.

Georgia is heavily pursuing a flip of Autry, a 2025 Rivals250 defensive lineman who has been committed to Auburn since February. That interest and communication resulted in Autry visiting Athens for the Kentucky game on Oct. 7.

That visit only helped the Bulldogs' case in their pursuit of the Alabama native.

"It was great, had a great time. Felt like a real priority," Autry said.