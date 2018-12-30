Georgia was the 'gut feeling from the jump' for Nakobe Dean
ORLANDO - The race for five-star linebacker Nakobe Dean became an intense final 24-hours for several schools. It ended up being a three-team battle, until just a few hours before his scheduled anno...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news