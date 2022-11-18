Georgia is on the road once again this week. Not only on the road but in very cold temperatures once again as head coach Kirby Smart's Bulldogs take on the Kentucky Wildcats.

There is no question that Georgia is the more talented team. Las Vegas is taking that into account and has the Dawgs as a 22.5-point favorite. With an SEC Championship game and a college football playoff run awaiting, it will be incumbent upon Smart and his staff to keep this young, top-ranked Georgia team focused on the task at hand.

Today, UGASports digs into the analytics of this matchup and runs all the metrics and data points compiled by these two teams so far in a predictive model.