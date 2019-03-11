Georgia visit 'a priority' after new offer to 2020 DB Jalen Kimber
Three-star defensive back Jalen Kimber of Timberview High School in Texas has been one of the nation's hottest prospects in recent months, adding Alabama, Ole Miss, Auburn, and Florida offers just ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news