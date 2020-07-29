UGASports - Georgia-Virginia game a no-go per ACC scheduling model

The ACC announced its schedule model for the 2020 football campaign, and based on what was released, Georgia’s Sept. 7 game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against Virginia will not take place.

According to a release from the conference, the ACC has elected to play a 10-plus-one schedule (10 conference games plus one non-conference game).

But here’s the kicker. The statement from the ACC indicates that the non-conference game must be played in the home state of the ACC institution and must meet the medical protocol requirements agreed upon by the ACC.

Peach Bowl Inc. CEO and President Gary Stokan could not immediately be reached for comment. Along with Georgia and Virginia, the Chick-fil-A Classics were also to include games between Florida and Florida State, along with Auburn and North Carolina. Those games, based on the ACC announcement, would be eliminated unless they were moved to the states of Virginia, Florida and North Carolina, respectively.

Georgia could still play Georgia Tech at season’s end IF the SEC elects to implement a similar 10-plus-one schedule. Last week there were rumors that Tech and UGA would actually begin the season playing each other.

Bulldog athletic director Greg McGarity had no comment when reached by UGASports via text other than “there’s nothing for us to say since they’ve (the ACC) made their decision.”

As far as the SEC, it remains unclear exactly what the league might do.

According to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, the league is considering going to a 10-game, conference-only schedule.

Per Dellenger, the SEC athletic directors held a virtual meeting Wednesday with a majority approving the 10-game conference schedule. League presidents and chancellors are scheduled to meet Thursday, but it’s unclear if a final decision will be made until next week.

If they decide on a 10-game conference slate, each team would add two more games to its current eight-game conference schedule, although exactly how this would be done remains unclear.

Sources tell UGASports that the league could essentially “shake up” the entire schedule, keeping teams as close as logistically possible.

Meanwhile, the Bulldog football team continues to go through Phase 2 of team activities leading up to the start of fall camp, which is set to begin August 7.