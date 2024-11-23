Georgia-UMass postgame news and notes

Bulldogs not looking past Friday night's game with Tech
While one should predict the thinking of the College Football Playoff Committee at one’s own risk, Georgia could gain a couple of spots in the ranking after Saturday’s play.
With Ohio State’s convincing 38-15 win over No. 5 Indiana and Florida’s 24-17 upset of Ole Miss, the Bulldogs could move one step closer to being able to host a game in the playoffs.
Just don’t bother Bulldog head coach Kirby Smart with such a discussion. Friday night’s game with Georgia Tech is all on his mind.
“I'm just worried about Georgia Tech, man. That's all I'm thinking about,” Smart said. “I could care less about anybody else in the world but my team and how we get ready in six days for Georgia Tech.”
Although Smart may not be thinking ahead, Georgia’s playoff path is worth mentioning.
The following is what needs to play out:
If Georgia – seeded 11th in Tuesday’s CFP projection – were to rise to an eighth seed, the Bulldogs could host a playoff game at Sanford Stadium.
Georgia was seeded 11th in last week’s playoff projections and could potentially be bumped to No. 9 when the next rankings and projections are announced on ESPN Tuesday night.
Of course, there’s the not-so-small matter of beating Georgia Tech.
The Bulldogs need to beat the Yellow Jackets to stay in the playoff conversation. After Saturday’s series of events, Georgia is one step closer.
Quarterback Carson Beck said the Bulldogs know what the focus needs to be.
“I know I say that all the time, but that's how you have to be. You can't look past anybody. We have a tough game,” Beck said. “I mean, they just beat a top-ranked opponent (Miami) not too long ago. They have a really good offense, a good defense that's going to challenge you. So I'm excited to watch the film and enjoy this one and then move on tomorrow and start prep for Georgia Tech.”
Injury update
…Avoiding injuries was one of the goals for Georgia Saturday against UMass. Unfortunately, the Bulldogs did not escape unscathed.
Defensive tackle Christen Miller was lost late in the first quarter to what was deemed a shoulder injury in an announcement. He did not return.
Smart said after the game he thought Miller suffered a dislocation but was not 100 percent sure.
…Branson Robinson and Roderick Robinson dressed out against the Minutemen. For Branson Robinson, it was the first time he’s been able to prep for a game since injuring his MCL against Mississippi State. Roderick Robinson has not played all year after undergoing surgery to repair a turf toe injury.
“Branson was doing more last week than Rod, although Rod was kind of with the training staff,” Smart said. “Branson did get to do some individual and do some cutting. I don't know. I didn't get to see him today. Obviously, they ran, but I don't know how much cutting they did. But we'll continue to work with those guys. We're hopeful to get them back soon
…Running back Trevor Etienne (ribs) and wide receiver Dillon Bell (ankle) did not dress out. Bell wore a boot on his left ankle.
…Left tackle Earnest Greene III (shoulder) dressed out, but did not play. Micah Morris (undisclosed) dressed but did not play.
Young running backs pick up the slack
With Etienne out, Branson Robinson still out and Roderick Robinson still not ready to play, Georgia had to lean on three true freshmen to carry the rushing load against UMass.
The results were impressive.
Georgia’s freshman trio of Nate Frazier, Chauncey Bowens, and Dwight Phillips Jr. combined to account for all but 26 of the Bulldogs’ 208 rushing total of the afternoon.
Frazier led the way with the best game of his young career, rushing 21 times for 136 yards and three touchdowns. Bowens ran five times for 31, and Phillips 2 for 15.
Quarterback Carson Beck and walk-on Wade Penn had the team’s remaining 29 rushing yards.
Woodring continues excellent season
Kicker Peyton Woodring was named a semifinalist for the Groza Award earlier this week and based on the way he continues to perform the sophomore could wind up with the big prize.
His 53-yard field goal on Georgia’s opening drive of the third quarter made him 17 of 18 for the year. The 53-yarder was also the second-longest of the season for Woodring this year after kicking a 55-yarder in the season-opening win over Clemson.
“That was huge,” Smart said of Woodring’s kick. I mean, he's been really consistent. And that was actually into the wind. So, it was right around the line of the game that we thought we needed.”
Woodring is now 2 of 3 from 50-plus yards this year.
This and that
…Georgia honored its senior and other players who may or may not come back after this season. However, a UGA spokesman said the school did not release a list of the players because it’s unclear who may or may not return.
…Sedrick Van Pran-Granger “called the Dawgs” before Saturday’s game.
…Daniel Harris made his first career start for Georgia at cornerback opposite Daylen Everette. JaCorey Thomas made his third start at star.
…Phillips picked up 12 yards on his second career carry. He scored a touchdown on his only previous one.
…Nose tackle Nazir Stackhouse was credited with the second-quarter forced fumble that Raylen Wilson recovered at the 28. Georgia would score on the drive when Carson Beck hit Dom Lovett on a 15-yard score.
…Freshmen cornerbacks Demello Jones and Ellis Robinson IV saw considerable action in the second half, but Smart wishes they had received more.
"We wanted to get them more. But, you know, we weren't playing real well defensively. And they continue to get better. They practice really hard. They practice smart. I think Donte's (defensive backs coach Donte Williams) has done a great job with them. Both of those two guys have ascended throughout this year in terms of ball skills, awareness, tackling, instincts. They keep getting better and better. Their moment's coming.”
…With 59-21 victory, the 2024 Senior Class is an FBS-leading 51-4 which is a school record, passing the 2023 Bulldog senior class who finished with a 50-4 mark.
…Tenth-ranked Georgia now has won 30 consecutive home games dating to 2019, which leads in FBS and improves on its school record. In the Smart era, the Bulldogs are 49-4 at home. Also, Georgia now has won 25 consecutive non-conference matchups and is 37-2 against those teams under Smart.
…Georgia scored a season-high 59 points in securing its ninth win of the year, tallying 550 yards of offense on 72 plays.
…Frazier set career-highs with 136 yards on 21 carries with three touchdowns. He was Georgia’s first 100-yard rusher this season. He notched his first touchdown on a nine-yard run to make it 38-21. His second touchdown was a 15-yard score to put the Bulldogs up 45-21, ending a 13 play, 60-yard drive in 6:16. His final score covered two yards and made it 52-21.
…In the red zone, Georgia finished 5-for-5 with (5 TDs). The TD drives covered 28, 60, 75 (twice) and 90 yards.
…Beck finished 20-for-31 for 297 yards and 4 touchdowns. The touchdowns covered 8, 15, 17 and 34 yards to four different receivers. Redshirt sophomore QB Gunner Stockton (3-for-4, 45 yards) saw action in the fourth quarter and led one TD-drive that covered 65 yards.
…UMass finished with 21 points, and 351 yards of offense, including 226 on the ground, on 57 plays. This was the most rushing yards allowed by the Bulldogs since 2018 at LSU when the Tigers ran for 275. Coming in today, the Bulldogs were allowing just 114.4 rushing yards per game.
…Senior Warren Brinson notched his first sack of the season and fifth of his career. Junior Mykel Williams picked up a sack in the second half to give him three for the year and 12 for his career. Freshman Quintavius Johnson also had his first career sack. The Bulldogs now have 29 sacks on the year.
…Georgia’s top tacklers were Williams and Brinson (5 each and a sack apiece) while junior Malaki Starks had four.
…Freshman Chris Cole notched a 31-yard fumble return for a touchdown, the first of his career and first by the Bulldog defense this season. It was the 17th defensive touchdown in the Smart era.
…Juniors Cash Jones and Cole Speer served as the kickoff returners. Jones had one kickoff return for 19 yards. Junior Malaki Starks was the punt returner with one for 18 yards.
…Junior Brett Thorson did not punt today. It marked the first time the Bulldogs did not have to punt in a game since the 2023 Vanderbilt contest.