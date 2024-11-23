Georgia-UMass postgame news and notes

Bulldogs not looking past Friday night's game with Tech

While one should predict the thinking of the College Football Playoff Committee at one’s own risk, Georgia could gain a couple of spots in the ranking after Saturday’s play. With Ohio State’s convincing 38-15 win over No. 5 Indiana and Florida’s 24-17 upset of Ole Miss, the Bulldogs could move one step closer to being able to host a game in the playoffs. Just don’t bother Bulldog head coach Kirby Smart with such a discussion. Friday night’s game with Georgia Tech is all on his mind. “I'm just worried about Georgia Tech, man. That's all I'm thinking about,” Smart said. “I could care less about anybody else in the world but my team and how we get ready in six days for Georgia Tech.” Although Smart may not be thinking ahead, Georgia’s playoff path is worth mentioning. The following is what needs to play out: If Georgia – seeded 11th in Tuesday’s CFP projection – were to rise to an eighth seed, the Bulldogs could host a playoff game at Sanford Stadium. Georgia was seeded 11th in last week’s playoff projections and could potentially be bumped to No. 9 when the next rankings and projections are announced on ESPN Tuesday night. Of course, there’s the not-so-small matter of beating Georgia Tech. The Bulldogs need to beat the Yellow Jackets to stay in the playoff conversation. After Saturday’s series of events, Georgia is one step closer. Quarterback Carson Beck said the Bulldogs know what the focus needs to be. “I know I say that all the time, but that's how you have to be. You can't look past anybody. We have a tough game,” Beck said. “I mean, they just beat a top-ranked opponent (Miami) not too long ago. They have a really good offense, a good defense that's going to challenge you. So I'm excited to watch the film and enjoy this one and then move on tomorrow and start prep for Georgia Tech.”

Injury update

…Avoiding injuries was one of the goals for Georgia Saturday against UMass. Unfortunately, the Bulldogs did not escape unscathed. Defensive tackle Christen Miller was lost late in the first quarter to what was deemed a shoulder injury in an announcement. He did not return. Smart said after the game he thought Miller suffered a dislocation but was not 100 percent sure. …Branson Robinson and Roderick Robinson dressed out against the Minutemen. For Branson Robinson, it was the first time he’s been able to prep for a game since injuring his MCL against Mississippi State. Roderick Robinson has not played all year after undergoing surgery to repair a turf toe injury. “Branson was doing more last week than Rod, although Rod was kind of with the training staff,” Smart said. “Branson did get to do some individual and do some cutting. I don't know. I didn't get to see him today. Obviously, they ran, but I don't know how much cutting they did. But we'll continue to work with those guys. We're hopeful to get them back soon …Running back Trevor Etienne (ribs) and wide receiver Dillon Bell (ankle) did not dress out. Bell wore a boot on his left ankle. …Left tackle Earnest Greene III (shoulder) dressed out, but did not play. Micah Morris (undisclosed) dressed but did not play.

Young running backs pick up the slack

With Etienne out, Branson Robinson still out and Roderick Robinson still not ready to play, Georgia had to lean on three true freshmen to carry the rushing load against UMass. The results were impressive. Georgia’s freshman trio of Nate Frazier, Chauncey Bowens, and Dwight Phillips Jr. combined to account for all but 26 of the Bulldogs’ 208 rushing total of the afternoon. Frazier led the way with the best game of his young career, rushing 21 times for 136 yards and three touchdowns. Bowens ran five times for 31, and Phillips 2 for 15. Quarterback Carson Beck and walk-on Wade Penn had the team’s remaining 29 rushing yards.

Woodring continues excellent season

Kicker Peyton Woodring was named a semifinalist for the Groza Award earlier this week and based on the way he continues to perform the sophomore could wind up with the big prize. His 53-yard field goal on Georgia’s opening drive of the third quarter made him 17 of 18 for the year. The 53-yarder was also the second-longest of the season for Woodring this year after kicking a 55-yarder in the season-opening win over Clemson. “That was huge,” Smart said of Woodring’s kick. I mean, he's been really consistent. And that was actually into the wind. So, it was right around the line of the game that we thought we needed.” Woodring is now 2 of 3 from 50-plus yards this year.

