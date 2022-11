Ethan Barbour is no stranger to Athens.

The 2025 tight end from Alpharetta High School has been to Athens numerous times over the past couple of years. Todd Hartley is focused on Barbour as one of his top targets in the 2025 class.

Barbour returned to Athens last weekend. His visit to the Tennessee game set a new bar for the Bulldogs in his recruitment.

"That place was out of this world," Barbour said. "I have been to Athens several times, but I've never seen an environment like that. Absolutely incredible. Tons of big-time players in the room, too. This was probably my best visit ever to UGA."