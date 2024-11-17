Georgia-Tennessee postgame news and notes

Bulldogs make a point to the committee, Kirby Smart hopes it is enough

Georgia is sitting pretty for a spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff following Saturday night’s 31-17 win over No. 7 Tennessee. With the victory, the Bulldogs and Volunteers now have identical 8-2 records, with Georgia holding a head-to-head win over Josh Heupel’s team. When the new CFP rankings and playoff projections are released on Tuesday night, the Bulldogs will be expected to be included in the potential field. At least that’s what Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is hoping for. Despite playing a schedule ranked the toughest in college football, the Bulldogs found themselves outside the top 12 due to the playoff requirement that the highest-ranked Group of Five team make the field. "Like I said after the game, I don't know what they're looking for. I really don't. I wish they could really define the criteria,” Smart said after the game. “I wish they could do the eyeball test and come down here and look at the people we're playing against and look at them, and you can't see that stuff on TV, and so I don't know what they look for, but that's for somebody else to decide. I'm worried about our team.” While the Bulldogs are still alive for a spot in the SEC Championship, a 10-2 record playing the nation’s top schedule should put the program in the 12-team field if they don't reach the conference title game. When asked about the Bulldogs’ season, CFP Director Warde Manuel questioned Georgia’s offense and some of the recent issues the team has struggled with lately. After putting up 453 yards of offense against Tennessee, Smart doesn’t think that should be a question any longer. “That’s what I said about the eyeball test, but they're not in that environment. They're not at Ole Miss in that environment playing against that defense, which is top five in the country with one of the best pass rushers in the country, and they're fired up. They got a two-score lead, and they're coming every play,” Smart said. “They don't know. They don't understand that, so they'll probably look at this week and say, ‘Well, they just played against one of the best defenses in the country, and we went 453 on them, and it could have been more.’ "So, it's just the tale of each week, and we're trying to be an accumulative, whole, really good-quality team and not be on this emotional roller coaster that's controlled by people in a room somewhere that may not understand football like we do as coaches. We as coaches look at people and say, what can we do better? How do we get better? But I respect their decision.”

Injury update

The Bulldogs lost wide receiver Dillon Bell in the second quarter when he injured his ankle. Trainers attended to the junior, who limped off the field under his own power and eventually went to the locker room. He did not return. Smart said after the game he did not know if Bell’s injury had a “high ankle component” to it. ...Anthony Evans III (hamstring) returned after missing the past two games. Evans did not catch a pass, but returned punts. …The Bulldogs had a scare when Mykel Williams went down on the first play of the third quarter. Trainers attended to the junior, but fortunately, he walked off the field under his own power and returned later during Tennessee’s offensive possession.

Freeling makes his first start

Sophomore Monroe Freeling made his first career start on Saturday, opening in place of Earnest Greene III at left tackle. Greene – who has been battling injuries for much of the year – had started the previous 23 games at the position. The rest of the offensive line remained the same, with Dylan Fairchild at left guard, Jared Wilson at center, Tate Ratledge at right guard and Xavier Truss at right tackle. Freeling wasn’t the only Bulldog making his first start. Freshman running back Nate Frazier opened in place of the injured Trevor Etienne and led the Bulldogs with 19 carries for 68 yards and a touchdown to ice the game with 2:26 to play.

This and that