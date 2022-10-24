As expected, next week’s highly anticipated game between No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 Tennessee will be televised live by CBS, the SEC office in Birmingham announced Monday.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m.

The contest will mark Georgia’s second appearance on CBS this year following the Auburn game three weeks ago.

The Vols (7-0) are one of the nation’s most talked about teams after beating Alabama two weeks.

Both programs have some unfinished business to take care of before next week’s contest. The Bulldogs travel to Jacksonville to face arch-rival Florida while Tennessee entertains Kentucky.

If both teams win this week, it’s expected ESPN’s GameDay will make an appearance in Athens