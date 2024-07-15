DALLAS – When Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin went about the business of replenishing his roster through the transfer portal, last year’s game in Athens against Georgia was on his mind.

The Rebels were ranked No. 9 when they rolled into Athens to play the No. 2 Bulldogs, only to be throttled 52-17.

Kiffin said the differences were noticeable.

Georgia’s players were bigger, longer, leaner, and faster. Though Ole Miss had talent, the Rebels’ level of athletes was simply not on par with the Bulldogs.

“I guess I said it after the game, you know, we've got to recruit better,” Kiffin said. “One of the big things I just thought should happen in a few games over our time here, really with Alabama and Georgia, was there was a length and size issue.”

Kiffin spent much of the offseason trying to close the gap.

Of the 21 players the Rebels signed through the transfer portal, Kiffin tried to make sure everyone fit the “mold” established by two of the programs he’s trying to catch.

“You know, both Kirby [Smart] and Coach [Nick] Saban, you learn from Coach Saban there is an impact profile they recruit to of size,” Kiffin said. “That's not easy to do everywhere. Again, we got to perform well, practice well, and coach well. But we're going to look better coming off the bus, I guess. We'll have more length and size.”

Take for example Ole Miss defensive end Jared Ivey.

At 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds, the former North Gwinnett standout is not a small man by anyone’s description.

Still, Ivey agreed with Kiffin that changes had to be made regarding the construction of the team if the Rebels hope to finish among the top programs in the conference this fall.

“I’m really excited about those guys,” Ivey said of Ole Miss’ newcomers. “Seeing those guys every day, working out with them, lift with them … it gets you juiced.”

Transfer defensive tackle Walter Nolan is one of those players Ivey and Kiffin were referring to.

Kiffin added the former five-star from Texas A&M player, and already an impression has been made.

“His relentlessness is incredible,” wide receiver Tre Harris said. “Whenever he turns it on, it’s like no other. It’s something different. He’s a monster out on the field if you want to be completely honest. I can’t wait until the season starts and he turns that motor on, just wreaking havoc throughout the game.”

To Ole Miss’ credit, the Rebels would not lose again following their Athens debacle.

Ole Miss swept past ULM and Mississippi State before outscoring Penn State 38-25 in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. The Rebels hope to build on their momentum this fall.

Georgia travels to Oxford this fall on Nov. 9.

So, have answers been found?

Kiffin hopes so but realizes his program cannot rely on the portal alone.

“I think it's critical, to have a really good balance when you’re talking transfers,” Kiffin said. “Then I think you got to be careful and do a good job of evaluating who they are, why they left where they left, so that when you do hit some tough times they're the right type of players that are there to help themselves but to help the team also.”