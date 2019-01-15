There is a new name to know in the state of Georgia. Amarius Mims is a 6-foot-6, 295 pound sophomore offensive tackle out of Cochran (Ga.) Bleckley County and Georgia offered him Monday. The Bulldogs were first to offer the emerging talent out of middle Georgia. It did not take Florida long to follow though; the Gators offered a couple of hours later. This attention is after Mims broke his leg early in basketball season a year ago. With the knee injury, he missed spring practice in 2018, he missed time in the weight room, and due to the circumstances, he lined up at tight end and on the defensive line as a sophomore. He is completely back now. He was just a few months ago around 275 pounds, but is now 295 pounds. He played offensive tackle in an all-star game a few weeks ago and impressed. His stock is on the rise and the Bulldogs have his attention early.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"Georgia came by the school and I was surprised when I found out about the offer," said Mims. "It feels good to have an offer from Georgia. To have a school like Georgia offer me first is big. "I have talked to coach Dan Lanning and he told me that Georgia watched my film, saw my film from the [GACA] all-star game and that I am what they are looking for. He said he likes my character too. We talked about the position I want to play and that is offensive tackle. "I visited Georgia when they played UMass. I really liked the campus, I liked how the coaches talked to me and the fans are great at Georgia. I liked being around the coaches and meeting the players and there too. "It feels good to have offers, but I am surprised by it all. Georgia offering me first is big. I will be back up there January 26 for another visit."

RIVALS REACTION