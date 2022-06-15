Georgia hasn't lost any ground with Cayden Lee.

The 2023 receiver had the Bulldogs high on his list last fall. But then Cortez Hankton left for LSU, with Bryan McClendon taking over as his replacement.

But thanks to a pre-existing relationship with McClendon, as well as positive thoughts about Todd Monken and Kirby Smart, the Bulldogs are still near the top of Lee's recruitment.

"I would say it’s probably about the same," Lee said. "Georgia’s Georgia, it speaks for itself. It’s the home-state school. Georgia’s always going to play for a national championship, they’re always going to have a good squad. Kirby knows what he’s doing."