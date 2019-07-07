Georgia still in the mix for Rivals250 safety Chris Thompson
FRISCO, Texas - For Rivals250 safety Chris Thompson, there's no rush for a decision.“I have one more official visit left, but I'm not going to take it. All the visits I’ve taken, those are still my...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news