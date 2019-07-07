News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-07 01:38:50 -0500') }} football Edit

Georgia still in the mix for Rivals250 safety Chris Thompson

Dto6jqwe6zwxeujrlcoh
Jake Reuse • UGASports
@ReuseRecruiting
Staff
Recruiting, video, team coverage, and everything in between.

FRISCO, Texas - For Rivals250 safety Chris Thompson, there's no rush for a decision.“I have one more official visit left, but I'm not going to take it. All the visits I’ve taken, those are still my...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}