Georgia starting QB Jake Fromm suffers a break in his left hand
Georgia has had a quiet off-season up to this point with off-the/field distractions. Yet, on Monday afternoon, the Bulldogs starting quarterback Jake Fromm suffered a broken non-throwing hand in an incident on Lake Burton, according to an inside source.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news