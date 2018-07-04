Ticker
Georgia starting QB Jake Fromm suffers a break in his left hand

Jake Fromm has a broken left hand.
Trent Smallwood • UGASports.com
@SmallwoodTrent
Staff

Georgia has had a quiet off-season up to this point with off-the/field distractions. Yet, on Monday afternoon, the Bulldogs starting quarterback Jake Fromm suffered a broken non-throwing hand in an incident on Lake Burton, according to an inside source.

