Dan Lanning knows greatness when he sees it.

When a coaching colleague in his home state of Missouri told him to connect with a seventh-grade receiver in Kansas City, Lanning did so. Even back then, the talent of James Madison II flashed itself.

Several years later, Madison, a 2024 receiver, met up with Lanning on an unofficial visit to Athens. The young man from Kansas City subsequently left Athens on Thursday with an offer.



