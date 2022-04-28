Georgia Spring Look Back: Quarterbacks

We’ll continue on offense with a look back at the quarterbacks:

Today, UGASports continues its series taking a post-spring look at each position.

WHAT WE LEARNED: Stetson Bennett IS Georgia’s starting quarterback

No duh, right?

It was a bit humorous this spring to hear the suggestions that Caron Beck and Brock Vandagriff were pushing Bennett for playing time this spring, after reports that they too were receiving reps with the first team.

There's still a need for Bennett to improve. Of course—that’s true for all players.

But the notion that the quarterback who helped lead Georgia to the national championship by playing two of his best games in the semifinals against Michigan and in the title tilt against Alabama would somehow not be the starting quarterback in the opener against Oregon seemed almost comical.

Kirby Smart made his intentions clear in his post G-Day press conference regarding Bennett’s standing on the team, and barring some unforeseen circumstances, will be exactly that.

BIGGEST SPRING CONCERN: How is Georgia’s quarterback depth?

We’ve seen some years under Smart when Georgia’s quarterback depth appeared a bit dicey.

This is not one of those times. Based on what we heard about and saw from Beck and Vandagriff, the quality of depth in the Bulldogs’ quarterback room is as good as it's been.

Smart said time and time again how pleased he’s been with the progress the two made. While some may wonder if that’s just Smart’s way of building up the confidence of the two young QBs, I don’t believe that’s the case.

Along with true freshman Gunner Stockton, Smart truly believes he has four quarterbacks any team would want.

BIGGEST SURPRISE: Props to Carson Beck

Smart appeared pleased with the progress he saw from Vandagriff, but we’re going to give the nod to Beck.

Not a lot of folks figured Beck to remain with the team at this point. Instead, Beck so far has decided to stick it out and fight for the starting job.

Props to him.

We’ve seen Beck’s confidence grow. We saw him make some great throws during G-Day. His deep ball may be the best of the four quarterbacks, and he’s at the point where he knows the offense well.

The only thing he lacks is experience.

During Georgia’s Pro Day, Beck was handpicked by George Pickens to throw to him in front of the NFL coaches, scouts, and team personnel.

It appears that Beck will likely be the Bulldogs’ No. 2 quarterback this year, which means he’s one step away from being the guy.

As we learned with Bennett last fall, that could happen.

LOOKING AHEAD: Will young Gunner Stockton have an impact?

Not this year, but don’t take that the wrong way.

Word is offensive coordinator Todd Monken has loved what he’s seen from Stockton, beginning with the work ethic he showed upon arriving as an early enrollee back in January.

His ability to run and make precision throws is exactly what Monken wants to see from his quarterbacks, and Stockton brings both qualities to the table.

It’s just a case that Bennett, Beck and Vandagriff have been around the program longer, know the offense better, and are coming off what apparently have been strong springs.

Stockton’s time will come. It’s just this will be a year for learning, most likely as the team’s scout team quarterback before getting a real chance to compete for playing time in 2023.