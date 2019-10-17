Georgia set to take final swing at five-star Arik Gilbert
This is likely Georgia's last chance.Can the in-state Bulldogs land five-star tight end Arik Gilbert? Kirby Smart, Todd Haley, James Coley, Dell McGee and the entire staff in Athens will try to cha...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news