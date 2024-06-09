After his official visit this past weekend, Georgia sealed the deal and gained a commitment from Prince Avenue Christian (GA) four-star defensive lineman Christian Garrett.

Garrett, the nation's No. 232 overall player, chose the Bulldogs over Tennesssee and Clemson.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and defensive line coach Tray Scott helped seal the deal for Garrett.

"I've got a great relationship with both of them," Garrett recently told UGASports.com. "Those are the two coaches who have been recruiting me the hardest since I got offered last year."

Georgia's coaching staff plans to use Garrett at several different positions on the defensive line. He said they like his size, speed, and motor getting off the line of scrimmage.

"I know everything Georgia has lined up for me. What their plan is for me, and how would I fit in," Garrett said. "They want to use me as a combo [defensive] end, so I will probably play first and second down and be used as a 5-tech. I will probably rush the passer as a 3-technique."