Georgia seals the deal, lands four-star Rivals250 DL Christian Garrett
After his official visit this past weekend, Georgia sealed the deal and gained a commitment from Prince Avenue Christian (GA) four-star defensive lineman Christian Garrett.
Garrett, the nation's No. 232 overall player, chose the Bulldogs over Tennesssee and Clemson.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and defensive line coach Tray Scott helped seal the deal for Garrett.
"I've got a great relationship with both of them," Garrett recently told UGASports.com. "Those are the two coaches who have been recruiting me the hardest since I got offered last year."
Georgia's coaching staff plans to use Garrett at several different positions on the defensive line. He said they like his size, speed, and motor getting off the line of scrimmage.
"I know everything Georgia has lined up for me. What their plan is for me, and how would I fit in," Garrett said. "They want to use me as a combo [defensive] end, so I will probably play first and second down and be used as a 5-tech. I will probably rush the passer as a 3-technique."
Scott laid the groundwork a few years ago, and Garrett liked his consistency throughout his recruitment process. He's visited Georgia the most out of any team that has offered him.
"Coach Scott and I have been building our relationship since Georgia offered me. He never let his foot off the gas," Garrett said. "He's told me since day one that I was one of his top priorities."
Scott and the staff compare the 6-foot-4, 285-pound defensive tackle to former Bulldog Travon Walker, who was selected first overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Garrett loves that comparison. It helped sway him to pick the Bulldogs over a few other schools. He also grew up about 25 minutes from Athens in his hometown of Monroe, so he wanted to stay close to home and play for the program that produced draft picks at his position.
"That's a great comparison. I just like everything (Travon Walker) does," Garrett said. "I feel like he definitely deserved to go No. 1 overall in the draft. Looking at his film, he does everything right. He comes off the ball quickly and knows how to get into space very easily."