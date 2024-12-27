Georgia's Sugar Bowl Prep News and Notes

Bulldogs counting on experience paying off

Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann and four of the Bulldogs’ defensive leaders took the stage Friday for pre-Sugar Bowl interviews to preview next week’s College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against Notre Dame (8:45 p.m., ESPN). Naturally, there were many questions about quarterback Gunner Stockton, but also plenty of questions about the Bulldogs and their preparation to face the Irish (11-2). Among them – experience. Big games are nothing new for the Bulldogs, who have been battle-tested thanks to their recent history as one of the top college football programs. On Wednesday, Georgia will play another “big game” as the Bulldogs try to earn a spot in the Orange Bowl semifinals against the winner of Boise State vs. Penn State. So, how much will that experience come into play against the Irish? Linebacker Jalon Walker and defensive end Mykel Williams said they both have some good ideas. “We've been there. We've seen the outcomes of the game, both win and loss,” Walker said. “We know how to embrace the crowd and embrace the environment that's going on. I feel like, for me now, every game's a big game.” Williams agreed. “Having that type of experience, I say it pays off because you kind of know what to expect from an environment standpoint,” Williams said. “You kind of know what type of environment it's going to be in and whether it's going to be a physical or not, so kind of prepare for it. That’s how it helps.”

Defense appears healthy

While Georgia’s offense has been hit hard with injuries, Schumann said Georgia’s defense appears to be as healthy as it’s been. “Yeah, it's great to have guys available, right? I mean, availability is one of the best abilities in football,” Schumann said. “For coaches and players alike. And so, there's strength in numbers. As you have more guys available, I think, especially the big guys, you're able to stay fresher.” That list of healthy players also appears to include defensive tackle Christen Miller who battled an injured shoulder late in the season. “You're 300 pounds, you're 280 pounds. The fresher you are, the better you're going to give effort, chase the ball,” Schumann said. “The better your burst is going to be getting off the ball in pass rush. And I think it keeps everybody at their peak performance longer. Early in the year when guys were banged up, guys rose to the occasion. And all that experience, I think, has helped us in the long run. And if we're healthy, we should be even better.”

Schumann welcomes Muschamp's presence

Schumann said he’s welcomed having Will Muschamp around like he was on the sideline for the SEC Championship. “I mean, in terms of Will's availability, he kind of determines that based on what he has going on. Obviously, on the SEC Championship Saturday, he didn't have any other obligations with games to be at, things like that, with Vanderbilt being off,” Schumann said. “He’s going to decide how he goes about that, and I hope he's with us. But that's his choice regarding that. As far as his role, he's been really involved the whole time in all facets of this, whether it's DB play or the defense as a whole. I hope he continues to be involved on a day-to-day basis. And I would imagine his role will continue to be the same.” Safety Malaki Starks hopes Muschamp will be on the sideline again. “It was good to have him on the sideline. I think that was the first one he's been at this year,” Starks said. “Just to have him there was a very special moment for me personally, but I know for him as well. I hope he's going to be at this one too. Like I said, it's always nice to have him around. He's part of the team and he always will be.”

Riley Leonard's passing abilities not lost on Schumann

The ability of Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard to extend plays with his legs has not been lost of Schumann. As well it should. With 751 yards and 15 touchdowns, Leonard will be one of the more dangerous runners at the position the Bulldogs have seen. But despite that success, Schumann said his defense has to be most mindful of where he’s capable of causing the most damage – throwing the ball. “I think one of the biggest things is that Riley Leonard is a passer, not to say that the other quarterbacks that are mobile have not been,” Schumann said. “He's probably passing it the most efficiently that he has. His last game was one of his best games throwing football, and being accurate. I think one of the big things that happens with a mobile quarterback is that when he extends plays, it places a lot of stress on the second and third level, in terms of matching routes on the scrambles.” Leonard has completed 217 of 335 passes for 2,293 yards and 17 touchdowns with just six interceptions. “With him, it's not just, hey, the ability for the rush to keep him in the trap and to make him make throws from the pocket and make him uncomfortable,” Schumann said. “But it’s also the back end because when he does extend plays, it will inevitably happen. When he extends plays, you’ve got to continue to match your patterns and finish on the balls down the field.”

