The dates are not set. but Georgia and the rest of its Southeastern Conference rivals know who their conference opponents will be next year.

The Bulldogs will face each league school at least once and will meet three teams on a home-and-home basis – two which are permanent and one that will change. For the Bulldogs, permanent opponents are Florida and South Carolina with Auburn is the rotating foe.

In addition to the Tigers, Gators, and Gamecocks, Georgia will host Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Vanderbilt at Stegeman Coliseum.

The Bulldogs’ SEC road dates will take them to Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Texas A&M.

SEC play will tip off on Saturday, January 4, and conclude on Saturday, March 8. The SEC Tournament will be held March 12-16 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.