Seven commitments are on the board for the Bulldogs, but there's no slowing down for Kirby Smart and company when it comes to the recruiting trail. Who are the top targets moving forward? We begin tackling Georgia's most wanted, where they stand with the Bulldogs, what we know about their recruitment, and a prediction on how things will shake out in the end.

FOUR-STAR TIGHT END BROCK BOWERS

WHERE IT STANDS

The grad transfer market has been kind to the Bulldogs where tight ends are concerned, what with the likes of Eli Wolf and Tre McKitty. Still, we've yet to see how the careers of John FitzPatrick and Brett Seither will go. And while highly talented, Darnell Washington was the lone underclassmen addition in 2020. Thus, the need to bolster ranks at the position in 2021 is apparent. That’s where Bowers enters the fold. Just outside of the top 100 in the latest Rivals rankings, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound rising senior does a little bit of everything, just what Kirby Smart likes in the position. Bowers brings a combination of size, good hands, and blocking acumen that should position him well to push for potential early time in Athens. Currently, the Futurecasts are all pointing toward Georgia, and there’s plenty of reasons for Dawgs fans to be optimistic at this time.



COMMITMENT PLANS

Bowers has indicated he'd like to make a decision before his senior season, so look for word this summer.

OUR TAKE

No reason to doubt the Futurecasts today. The need is clear, and the Bulldogs have looked well placed since the beginning for Bowers. He has plenty of options, but tight ends coach Todd Hartley seems to have Bowers firmly atop his wishlist. Right now, we like the chances of the Bulldogs landing a commitment here, especially with a visit to campus already under Bowers' belt. Five-star quarterback Brock Vandagriff is doing his part to pull his fellow Brock to Athens.