Georgia’s Defense and Blitzing: The Not So Good
We recently examined the success Georgia had last season on defense when they blitzed. The numbers were quite impressive, including being the best among Power 5 teams at limiting offensive success ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news