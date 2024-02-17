Georgia assistant coach Bryan McClendon is headed to the NFL.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, McClendon is headed to Tampa Bay to be the wide receiver coach and pass game coordinator.

UGASports confirmed the news.

McClendon spent the last two seasons as the wide receivers coach for the Bulldogs, after replacing Cortez Hankton.

He’s the third on-field assistant having to be replaced by head coach Kirby Smart.

Former co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp stepped back into an analyst role, while former secondary coach Fran Brown left to be the head coach at Syracuse.

McClendon was in his second stint with the Bulldogs, after being part of the staff from 2007 to 2015.

He served as Georgia’s interim head coach for the Gator Bowl in 2015 prior to Smart taking over as head coach.