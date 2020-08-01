Georgia remembers D.J. Looney
Louisiana assistant offensive line coach and former Georgia grad assistant D.J. Looney passed away suddenly Saturday after suffering a heart attack during a team workout, according to the school.
Looney was just 31.
A native of Birmingham, Looney played on the offensive line at Mississippi State, before starting his career as a grad assistant at Mississippi State under Dan Mullen in 2011.
He served at Georgia in 2016 as a grad assistant working under former offensive line coach Sam Pittman.
“The sudden loss of D.J. Looney was tragic for his family and friends, but also for the coaching community,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said in a statement. “During his time at Georgia he demonstrated the tools that would provide an outstanding career in the profession. I know I speak for all the Georgia Bulldogs in expressing our sincerest sympathy to his family.”
Prayers for Looney have poured in throughout the day.
I’ve never met a person who didn’t love DJ. He brought a smile to every room he walked into. So thankful to have known him and to call him a friend. He will be sorely missed. 😞💔🙏 🙏 🙏 https://t.co/b99ZRPgPn1— Glenn Schumann (@CoachSchuUGA) August 1, 2020
Current and former Bulldog players also chimed in.
Dang R.I.P Coach looney! 😔🙏🏾 https://t.co/mhDCR2frhg— Malik Herring (@HerringMalik) August 1, 2020
RIP to Looney🖤 Great coach better man https://t.co/ya2rCb4noi— Panda🐼 (@_LayZay_) August 1, 2020
RIP Dj 💔 The world lost a great human being today https://t.co/aHYvK83Q2z— Isaac Nauta (@isaac_nauta) August 1, 2020
Looney was entering his third season with the Rajun Cajuns.
He earned his degree from Mississippi State in arts and sciences in 2010. He served three years as an SEC Student Advisory Council Representative. After serving as vice president of MSU's Campus Student Advisory Council in 2008, he was elevated to the president's position the following year. Looney was also a three-year member of the NCAA Football Issues Committee.
Today’s been a really tough day. To put in perspective: we had a cake for every coach’s bday, but DJ was the ONLY coach where we brought the cake down to practice and had the WHOLE team sing! That’s the kind of guy he was - soooo special!!! Gonna miss you more than I can explain pic.twitter.com/S3xVvbwoL5— Katie Turner (@katieturner0087) August 1, 2020