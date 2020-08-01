Louisiana assistant offensive line coach and former Georgia grad assistant D.J. Looney passed away suddenly Saturday after suffering a heart attack during a team workout, according to the school.

Looney was just 31.

A native of Birmingham, Looney played on the offensive line at Mississippi State, before starting his career as a grad assistant at Mississippi State under Dan Mullen in 2011.

He served at Georgia in 2016 as a grad assistant working under former offensive line coach Sam Pittman.

“The sudden loss of D.J. Looney was tragic for his family and friends, but also for the coaching community,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said in a statement. “During his time at Georgia he demonstrated the tools that would provide an outstanding career in the profession. I know I speak for all the Georgia Bulldogs in expressing our sincerest sympathy to his family.”



Prayers for Looney have poured in throughout the day.