Georgia recruiting: Rumors vs. Facts

UGASports now has a weekly recruiting show.

The show is called Georgia recruiting: Rumor vs. Fact and it debuted last night. The full episode can be found in the video embedded below. Blayne Gilmer and Jed May hosted the debut show. The idea is for the show to go live on the YouTube channel each Monday night at 8:15 pm EST.

Each week, UGASports recruiting staff members answer questions from the viewers. Loyal members of UGASports.com get their questions answered first of course.

The topics of the first show include possible overlooked prospects with committable offers, a review of the best recruiters on Georgia's staff, Georgia's strategy of recruiting at wide receiver and the offensive line, and much more.

Watch, like, comment, subscribe, and turn on notifications so you know each and every time UGASports goes live!