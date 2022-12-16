The early signing period is nearly upon us. As December 21 - 23 approaches, much of the hay is already in the barn for the Georgia Bulldogs in the Class of 2023. The Dawgs have seventeen players who are set to enroll early. A good many of those arrive on campus to start bowl practice with Georgia this weekend.

There are some major targets that Georgia is attempting to secure in the class. Also, Georgia is in hot pursuit of some of the most coveted transfer portal targets in the country as well.

It's a busy time of year with a lot going on. Today, UGASports is going to reset the Class of 2023.