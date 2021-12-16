There is still a little left to do in the Class of 2022. Also, Georgia will undoubtedly utilize the transfer portal to fill in some gaps between the conclusion of the upcoming College Football Playoffs and the start of the 2022 season. However, the bulk of Georgia's attention, when it comes to building the roster for the future, will now turn to the Class of 2023. Recruiting never stops, and today UGASports bring you names in the class that you will need to know and follow.