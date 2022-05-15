It's been a spring of change for Zion Ferguson when it comes to Georgia.

Defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae is now gone. Fran Brown has come onto the scene, but he is still in the process of building his relationship with Ferguson.

All that shifting has dropped Georgia down Ferguson's list a bit. But the Bulldogs are still in prime position with an important summer ahead.

"I like what they’ve got going on," Ferguson said. "I like their structure. Kirby, he’s always going to have that same structure. I like what he’s got going on."