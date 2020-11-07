UGASports - Georgia quarterbacks: good, bad, and ugly

It was certainly a display of the good, the bad, and the ugly put on by Georgia’s quarterbacks in Saturday’s 44-28 loss to Florida. And since there’s no standard on whether good or bad news comes first, I’ll start with the former.

The good

Stetson Bennett’s day started in a promising fashion. His 32-yard touchdown pass to Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint put Georgia up 14-0 in the first four minutes of the game.

Head coach Kirby Smart was complimentary of Bennett’s performance prior to an apparent shoulder injury.

“Stetson did some good things early in the game,” he said. “He had his starting X receiver, Marcus Rosemy, in, and he had Jermaine Burton out there, and he was doing some good things on third down.”

Backup quarterback D’Wan Mathis was given a chance to spark a Georgia comeback early in the second half. He connected with Kearis Jackson on a 25-yard touchdown pass to pull Georgia within two possessions.

The bad

Georgia quarterbacks made a habit of overthrowing open receivers on Saturday. Whether it was an open wheel route or a downfield shot, Bennett and Mathis couldn’t help but put too much on their passes. If completed, they change the game. Bennett overthrew both Jackson and Matt Landers on would-be touchdown passes. Mathis’s overthrow of Demetris Robertson late in the game was another that would have given Georgia a chance at a comeback.

“It's a game for me of missed opportunities,” said Smart. “I thought that we missed a lot of opportunities, I felt like defense and offense. I felt like we dropped a couple of picks that could have been big plays, and then obviously, offensively we missed a lot of open shots. That's the toughest thing.”

Smart continued:

“I can’t wish myself into an explosive offense,” he said. “We have to work ourselves into that. We’ve got to execute our offense and complete more passes, be more accurate. We’ve got to get guys open, but when we do, we’ve got to hit them.”

The ugly

Georgia’s quarterbacks finished the day a combined 9-for-29 for only 112 yards and three interceptions.

Each quarterback dropped snaps on crucial downs, resulting in rather substantial losses.

Georgia was 2-for-13 on third downs.